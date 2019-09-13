- Above is new WWE Now video of Cathy Kelley looking back at the Madison Square Garden return for WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin at Monday's RAW, along with reactions and social media comments.

- We noted earlier this week that WWE UK Champion WALTER had been announced for the EVOLVE 135 and EVOLVE 136 events in New York City later this month. WWE announced today that WALTER will face JD Drake in a non-title match at EVOLVE 135 on Friday, September 20 in Brooklyn, and then will face Kassius Ohno at EVOLVE 136 in Queens the next night. Ohno was also announced for EVOLVE 135, in a rematch against Josh Briggs. Ohno was also announced for EVOLVE 137 and 138 in Atlanta, GA and Concord, NC in October.

Below is WWE's full announcement on NXT Superstars working EVOLVE 135 and 136:

WALTER and Kassius Ohno to compete at EVOLVE 135 and 136 in New York EVOLVE's already stacked events on Sept. 20 and 21 in New York have gotten even bigger with the addition of WWE United Kingdom Champion WALTER and NXT Superstar Kassius Ohno. The two bruisers will be in action on both nights in The Big Apple. On Friday, Sept. 20 in Brooklyn, WALTER will collide with JD Drake in what is sure to be a hard-hitting affair. Ohno will be standing across the ring from a familiar face in Josh Briggs, who will be looking for payback on The Knockout Artist after Ohno resorted to dirty tactics to pick up the win in their thrilling battle at EVOLVE 128. Then, on Saturday, Sept. 21 in Queens, WALTER and Ohno will battle each other in a special main event showdown. Ohno and the WWE United Kingdom Champion will also be available for meet-and-greets with fans, alongside fellow NXT Superstars Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, EVOLVE Champion Austin Theory, Babatunde and Arturo Ruas. Ohno has also been added to EVOLVE 137 and 138 in Atlanta, Ga. and Concord, N.C. next month. Check out the lineups for both New York events below, then head to WWNLive.com for full details, including ticket information. EVOLVE 135 – Friday, Sept. 20 in Brooklyn, N.Y. Main Event #1 – Only In EVOLVE – Non-Title

WWE United Kingdom Champion WALTER vs. JD Drake Main Event #2 - EVOLVE 128 Rematch

NXT Superstar Kassius Ohno vs. Josh Briggs Main Event #3

AR Fox, Leon Ruff & Liam Gray vs. Eddie Kingston, Joe Gacy & Colby Corino Evolution's Edge Tournament Match #1 - Elimination Match

Anthony Gutierrez vs. Karam vs. vs. Sean Maluta vs. Stephen Wolf Evolution's Edge Tournament Match #2 - Elimination Match

Anthony Greene with Brandi Lauren vs. Brandon Taggart vs. Curt Stallion vs. Daniel Garcia Non-Title Match

EVOLVE Champion Austin Theory vs. Babatunde Arturo Ruas vs. John Silver Harlem Bravado vs. Adrian Alanis Plus more with Anthony Henry, Shotzi Blackheart and others! EVOLVE 136 – Saturday, Sept. 21 in Queens EVOLVE Championship Match

Austin Theory (c) vs. Josh Briggs Bonus Main Event - Non-Title

WWE United Kingdom Champion WALTER vs. Kassius Ohno 2-out-of-3 Falls 10-Man Tag Team Match

The Skulk vs. The Unwanted Grudge Match

JD Drake vs. Anthony Henry The Finals Of The Evolution's Edge Tournament, plus more with Babatunde, Arturo Ruas, Harlem Bravado, Shotzi Blackheart and others!

- Erick Rowan continue to taunt Roman Reigns ahead of their No DQ match at WWE Clash of Champions on Sunday. As noted on Thursday, Reigns commented on his busy week in New York City and warned Rowan ahead of Sunday's match. Rowan responded to that warning.

"Expect the Unexpected, Row..........Man..............................," Rowan wrote.

You can see their exchange below: