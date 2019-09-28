- As seen above, Mandy Rose was recently profiled by Allure. The WWE SmackDown Superstar shares her daily routine and how busy but fulfilling her job can be.

- WWE Superstar Jason Jordan turns 31 years old today while former WWE Hardcore Champion Steve Blackman turns 56 and Japanese legend Jado turns 51.

- Below is a new clip of WWE Backstage hosts Renee Young and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T previewing the big SmackDown FOX premiere main event set for next Friday - WWE Champion Kofi Kingston vs. Brock Lesnar.

As noted, WWE Backstage will premiere at 11pm ET on Tuesday, November 5 on FS1. A special preview will air on Tuesday, October 15 following the MLB ALCS game 3 on FS1. Renee and Booker will be the hosts for the weekly one-hour show, which will be pre-taped each week in Los Angeles, by FOX and not WWE. While Renee and Booker will be the main hosts, other WWE and non-WWE personalities will be used for panels and other forms of discussions.