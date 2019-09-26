As noted earlier, WWE and FOX Sports have officially announced that the WWE Backstage studio show will air on FS1 at 11pm ET each Tuesday night, beginning November 5. The one-hour show will be hosted by Renee Young and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. A special preview will air on Tuesday, October 15 following the MLB ALCS game 3 on FS1.

Cathy Kelley will also have a big role on the show, and will spend most of her time working WWE NXT and WWE Backstage going forward, according to PWInsider.

The weekly studio show will be pre-taped once a week, from Los Angeles, and will be shot under the auspices of FOX, not WWE. The idea is that WWE Legends and other personalities will be used on the show each week. There may be other personalities with regular roles, but FOX has not locked those in yet. Rey Mysterio and Paige are among the names that have tried out for the show.

FOX was still working on various ideas for the studio show as of Wednesday. They have also experimented with different versions of the show, and how it will be presented. They have tested formats with between 3 and 5 personalities, but a final decision was not reached as of Wednesday.

Regarding the look of the show, word is that the studio will be set to look like it is inside of a wrestling ring, with yellow ropes. You can see the logo and graphics for the show below.

Renee, who will also join the SmackDown FOX announce team with Michael Cole and Corey Graves, took to Twitter today to comment on the big news.

She wrote, "Ahhhakskxnsjs this is the most exciting thing ever. Can't wait for you guys to see our new show. Time to talk 'rasslin with my dude @BookerT5x ! @WWEonFOX over here making my damn dreams come true!"

Booker also tweeted on the announcement and thanked FOX.

He wrote, "Thank you @FOXSports for the opportunity, it's going to be a great ride! You ready @ReneeYoungWWE?!"

You can see their tweets below, along with shots of the logo on set:

Tuesdays on FS1 will be a WWE fan's dream . . . WWE Backstage 11pm ET / 8pm PT every Tuesday on FS1 starting November 5th with the great Renee Young and two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. https://t.co/NCw3VxbunG pic.twitter.com/4v0PimxQmC — Jacob Ullman (@jacobu) September 26, 2019