It looks like WWE has canceled the live event scheduled for Thursday, October 17 in Corbin, Kentucky from The Arena at the Southeastern KY Agricultural and Expo Complex.

The event was a re-scheduled from Monday, May 6, 2019. It should be noted that WWE's website has removed the listing for the Corbin show, but it is still listed on the arena website and you can still purchase tickets through Ticketmaster.

On a related note, WWE announced today that Saturday's live event scheduled for Halifax, Nova Scotia has been canceled due to severe weather. Below is the announcement: