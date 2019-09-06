It looks like WWE has canceled the live event scheduled for Thursday, October 17 in Corbin, Kentucky from The Arena at the Southeastern KY Agricultural and Expo Complex.
The event was a re-scheduled from Monday, May 6, 2019. It should be noted that WWE's website has removed the listing for the Corbin show, but it is still listed on the arena website and you can still purchase tickets through Ticketmaster.
On a related note, WWE announced today that Saturday's live event scheduled for Halifax, Nova Scotia has been canceled due to severe weather. Below is the announcement:
WWE LIVE IN HALIFAX, CANCELLED DUE TO EXPECTED SEVERE WEATHER
STAMFORD, Conn., September 5, 2019 – Due to expected severe weather and hazardous conditions this weekend; WWE has cancelled Saturday's live event at the Halifax Forum. WWE takes the safety of its fans and Superstars seriously and urges caution to all in the area.
All tickets purchased for the Halifax event will be refunded at the point of purchase.
**Tickets purchased at the Halifax Forum Box Office can be refunded Monday-Friday from 9:30am-4:30pm daily
**All online purchases will automatically be refunded over the next several days and will all be completed by Tuesday. Etixnow will be sending out an email to all customers regarding this.