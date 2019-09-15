WWE Universal Title Match: Braun Strowman vs. Seth Rollins (c)

We go to the ring for tonight's main event and out first comes Braun Strowman. WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins is out next. We get formal ring introductions from Rome.

The bell rings and Strowman runs over Rollins with a shoulder. Strowman with more big moves. Rollins slides out of a powerslam attempt and goes for the knee from behind. Rollins keeps going for the leg but Strowman blocks. Rollins with a pair of superkicks and a third to bring him down. Rollins goes to the top and hits a big Frogsplash but Strowman kicks out before 1. Rollins is shocked.

Strowman continues to dominate and talk trash. Strowman misses and Rollins counters. Rollins springboards in and barely connects with a knee. He does the same move and brings Strowman down to one knee. Rollins goes to the top but Strowman catches him in mid-move and clubs him to the mat. Strowman runs around the ring and floors Rollins on the outside. Strowman brings it back in but Rollins rolls back out for another breather. Strowman runs around the ring and levels Rollins with a big shoulder. Strowman launches Rollins into the barrier and rolls him back in. Rollins ends up sending Strowman flying over the German announce team with a big shot. Strowman gets up but Rollins nails a suicide dive, sending Strowman into the edge of the table. Rollins goes for another dive and sends Strowman back into what was left of the table.

Rollins goes for another dive but Strowman fights. Rollins ends up placing Strowman on the Spanish announce table. Rollins goes to the top but Strowman runs back up and cuts him off. Strowman climbs to the top but Rollins climbs up with him. Strowman sits down on top and shoves Rollins to the mt. Strowman is bleeding some from his face. Strowman stands up on the top and leaps, nailing a huge splash on Rollins. Strowman clutches his knee and sells an injury. Strowman covers for a close 2 count. We get a replay of Strowman's huge top rope splash.

Strowman stumbles up and scoops Rollins but Rollins turns that into a Sleeper hold. Strowman fades as Rollins brings him down to his knees. Strowman overpowers and sends Rollins to the mat. Rollin comes right back with a Stomp but Strowman kicks out at 1. Rollins can't believe Strowman kicked out so easy. Rollins come right back with a second Stomp but Strowman kicks out at 2. Rollins is surprised again. Rollins goes for a third Stomp and nails it. Fans boo as Rollins covers again but Strowman kicks out at 2.

Rollins goes for another Stomp but Strowman counters and scoops him for a running powerslam. Strowman's knee goes out during the powerslam. Rollins takes advantage and counters, then nails a Pedigree in the middle of the ring. Rollins immediately follows up with another Stomp. Rollins covers for the pin to retain.

Winner: Seth Rollins

