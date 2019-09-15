SmackDown Women's Title Match: Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley (c)

We go to the ring and Tom Phillips welcomes us. He's joined by Byron Saxton and Corey Graves. Charlotte Flair is out first to a big hometown pop. SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley is out next. The bell rings and we get formal ring introductions from Greg Hamilton. Fans are booing Bayley during her entrance and the introductions.

The bell rings and Flair immediately levels Bayley with a running big boot for a close 2 count. Bayley goes right to the floor for a breather. Flair smiles and taunts her from the ring. Flair chases Bayley back into the ring and goes to work with chops. Bayley counters a move and slams Flair by her hair.

Bayley with more offense until Flair slams her back to the mat for a 2 count. They go back to the floor and Flair launches Bayley into the barrier, and again. Flair brings it back in for a 2 count. Flair focuses on the leg and the knee now. The referee gets in between. Bayley ends up pulling the turnbuckle pad down while the referee is busy with Flair. Flair finishes with the referee and goes to Bayley but Bayley pulls her down into the exposed turnbuckle, immediately covering for the quick pin for the finish out of nowhere.

Winner: Bayley

