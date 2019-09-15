Triple Threat for the WWE Cruiserweight Title: Lince Dorado vs. Humberto Carrillo vs. Drew Gulak (c)

Back from the break and Vic Joseph welcomes us to ringside as we see fans filing into the arena. Vic is joined by Aiden English and Dino Maddin. They hype tonight's Triple Threat and out comes Lince Dorado as fans dance to the Lucha House Party theme. Humberto Carrillo is out next, followed by WWE Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak. The bell rings and we get formal ring introductions from Greg Hamilton.

The bell rings and Gulak goes to work. Carrillo gets dropped and Gulak goes for a 1 count on Dorado. They all go at it now. Gulak gets sent to the floor. Dorado and Carrillo run the ropes on each other. Gulak pulls Carrillo out and rocks him. Dorado ends up leaping from the top, splashing both opponents on the floor at the same time. Dorado leaps from the top of the barrier with a big floor hurricanrana to Gulak. Dorado rocks Carrillo and brings him back in. Lince goes to the top but Gulak shoves him off. Dorado hits the top rope and then the floor.

Gulak goes at it with Carrillo in the ring now. Carrillo with a crossbody from the corner for a 2 count. Carrillo works on the arm and controls Gulak. Carrillo goes to the top but Gulak yanks him to the mat for another 2 count. Gulak keeps Carrillo grounded now. More back and forth between all three. Carrillo gets sent out. Gualk goes to work on Dorado and catches him in mid-air. Gulak with a gutbuster for a 2 count. Gulak keeps Dorado grounded in the middle of the ring again. Dorado takes Gulak with with a back kick. Carrillo takes Lince out and goes back to work on Gulak. Carrillo with a dropkick to Gulak. Carrillo with a basement dropkick. Carrillo with a moonsault for another pin attempt on Gulak.

Carrillo keeps control and dropkicks Gulak out of the ring. Dorado runs in but gets sent to the apron and kicked onto Gulak's shoulders on the floor. Carrillo runs the ropes and leaps, taking down Dorado off Gulak's shoulders, sending all three to the floor for a pop from the crowd.

Fans chant "this is awesome!" as Carrillo brings Dorado in for a missile dropkick. Gulak breaks the pin up at 2. Gulak sends Carrillo into the corner and he goes down. Gulak takes Carrillo to the top but Carrillo knocks him to the mat. They tangle and Carrillo applies a submission. Dorado applies a submission while Carrillo has that one locked. Gulak breaks and sends them both down. Gulak with a 2 count on Dorado. More back and forth and pin attempts between everyone. They trade big strikes now. Gulak drops Carrillo with a huge clothesline and fans cheer them on. They all are down again. Dorado rocks Carrillo back into the corner and unloads. Carrillo turns it around with chops to the chest. Dorado takes Carrillo to the top but Gulak comes from behind. Gulak drops Dorado and climbs up. Humberto sends him down. Dorado launches up and dropkicks Carrillo off Gulak's push. Gulak gets dropped by Dorado. Dorado climbs up and launches Carrillo to the mat with a super hurricanrana.

Dorado goes to the top for the Shooting Star Press but Carrillo moves. Carrillo drops Lince with a kick to the head. Carrillo hits the Aztec Press from the corner on Dorado but Gulak sends him into the ring post as he's going for the pin. Gulak rolls Dorado up for the pin to retain.

Winner: Drew Gulak

This is from our live coverage of the WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view. You can access our full live play-by-play coverage by clicking here.