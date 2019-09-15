WWE Women's Tag Team Titles Match: Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville vs. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross (c)

We go to the ring and out first comes Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose. WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss are out next. We get formal ring introductions from Hamilton.

Rose and Cross start things off. Rose slams Cross first. Rose shows off some but Cross comes back with a clothesline. Cross dances around like Rose and shakes her hips for a big pop. Cross with a basement dropkick. Deville tags in. They tangle and in comes Bliss with a snap suplex for a close 2 count. Bliss and Rose eventually come back in and Bliss slaps Rose. Rose is furious. Bliss catches a strike and drops her with another right hand. Bliss with knees and a moonsault for another 2 count.

Superstars come down to the ring chasing WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth and Carmella now. Bliss comes from behind and rolls Truth up for a close 2 count. Carmella runs away with Truth on her back as Superstars chase them. Bliss has Rose in a hold. Rose slides out and they tangle. Deville tags in and drops Bliss with a huge kick for a close 2 count. Deville keeps Bliss grounded and talks some trash now as fans try to rally.

Deville slams Bliss back to the mat. Rose and Deville with more offense and quick tags, keeping Bliss near their corner. Rose suplexes Bliss and Deville follows up with a running knee for a 2 count. Rose unloads on Bliss in the corner now as fans try to rally. Bliss with a roll-up out of nowhere. Rose talks some trash and swings but Bliss ducks. They both connect and both go down in the middle of the ring. Deville and Cross tag in and Cross unloads.

Cross goes to work on Deville and hits a running bulldog from the corner. Rose runs in but Cross sends her to the floor. Cross slams Deville with a back suplex. Cross gets hyped up for a pop. Cross goes to the top and nails a crossbody on Deville for a 2 count. Cross and Rose end up down on the outside. Deville slams Bliss from the top rope. Rose and Deville with a big double team on Bliss but Cross breaks the pin up just in time for another pop. Cross tags in and goes to the top. She leaps at Rose and rolls through, but knocks Deville off the apron. Rose misses a knee on Cross. Cross with the neckbreaker from the top rope to Rose, for the pin to retain.

Winners: Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss

