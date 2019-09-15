WWE Title Match: Randy Orton vs. Kofi Kingston (c)

We go back to the ring and out comes Randy Orton to a pop. WWE Champion Kofi Kingston is out next. The bell rings and we get formal introductions from Hamilton.

The bell rings and they lock up. Orton takes it to the corner. The referee makes them break. Fans do dueling chants before they lock up again. Orton drops Kofi with a shoulder. They size each other up again, then go to lock up. Orton goes behind and fans try to rally for Kofi. Kofi counters and Orton rocks him with a back elbow. Orton with a headlock and a takedown now. Kofi fights up but Orton runs over him with another shoulder, then poses.

They run the ropes again and Kofi hits a back elbow. Kofi with a big forearm smash into the corner and another. Orton rolls to the floor for a breather. Orton looks on from the top of the ramp now, holding the top of his eye. Kofi mocks Orton. Orton finally makes it back into the ring More back and forth now. Kofi with another strike into the corner. Orton with a big strike out of the corner. They tangle some more and Orton connects a thumb to the eye. Orton takes Kofi from corner to corner with more offense. More back and forth now. Orton blasts Kofi off the apron into the barrier. Orton slams Kofi head-first into a few of the announce tables.

Orton slams Kofi on top of the barrier and then back-first onto the German announce table as the referee counts. Orton slams Kofi back-first on an announce table once again, then brings him back in for a 2 count. Kofi gets sent into the corner but he comes off the second rope with a dropkick. Orton stalls some with the referee, then sends Kofi shoulder-first into the ring post. Orton goes to the floor but Kofi blocks a shot into the steel steps. They tangle and trade shots with Orton slamming Kofi face-first into the steps as the referee counts. Orton brings it back in for a close 2 count.

Kofi blocks a shot and comes out of the corner with a big clothesline. Kofi gets sent to the apron. Kofi springboards in and flies at Orton with a big right hand. Kofi with big chops to the chest to drop Orton now. Kofi with big chops, a dropkick and more offense. Kofi with a Boom Drop in the middle of the ring as fans rally for him again. Orton blocks Trouble In Paradise and drops Kofi into a backbreaker for a close 2 count. Orton takes Kofi to the apron for a draping DDT but Kofi back-drops Orton to the floor. Kofi runs the ropes and leaps out, sending Orton into the side of an announce desk.

Kofi brings Orton back into the ring and goes to the top. Kofi with a big crossbody but Orton rolls through for a close 2 count. Orton blocks SOS and drops Kofi with a dropkick for another close 2 count in the middle of the ring. They trade shots in the middle of the ring now. Orton misses a clothesline and Kofi drops him with SOS for another close pin attempt. Kofi goes back to the top but Orton crotches him. More back and forth. Orton takes Kofi to the top for a superplex but Kofi resists. Orton has to fight from the mat now, rocking Kofi while he sits on the top. Orton climbs back up for the superplex but Kofi slides out and drops Orton's face into the turnbuckle. Orton catches Kofi with a big powerslam out of nowhere. Kofi still kicks out at 2.

Orton goes for the second rope draping DDT and nails it this time. Orton stands tall over Kofi and takes his time. Orton drops down and pounds on the mat as he waits for Kofi. Kofi blocks the RKO and rolls Orton up for a 2 count. Orton runs into a kick to the face. Orton turns around and nails a RKO outta nowhere. Orton covers but Kofi gets his foot on the bottom rope. Some fans boo and Orton can't believe it. Orton drags Kofi to the corner and talks some trash. Orton backs up for the punt kick but Kofi moves out of the way. Kofi ducks a clothesline and hits Trouble In Paradise. Kofi covers for the pin to retain.

Winner: Kofi Kingston

