RAW Tag Team Titles Match: Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler vs. Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman (c)

We go right to the ring and out first are the RAW Tag Team Champions - Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins. Rollins comes out first, wearing his WWE Universal Title and raising the RAW Tag Team Title. Rollins heads to the ring as fans pop. Braun Strowman is out next and he's ready to go, on the same page as Rollins ahead of their match later on. Dolph Ziggler is out first for his team. Robert Roode is out next and they head to the ring together. Cole introduces the Spanish and German announce teams at ringside. The bell rings and we get formal introductions from Mike Rome.

Strowman starts off with Roode and they stare each other down. Roode looks a bit worried as a "get these hands!" cant starts. Strowman overpowers Roode to start and sends him down. Roode looks on from the corner. Roode goes for a headlock but Strowman overpowers again. Strowman stares at him and talks some trash as Roode talks it over with Ziggler in the corner. Ziggler tags in and Roode comes from behind. Strowman turns to Roode and Ziggler tries to capitalize. This strategy backfires as Strowman drops both of them. Strowman with a running splash to Ziggler in the corner.

Rollins tags in and Strowman whips him into Ziggler in the corner. Strowman comes right back and levels Ziggler with a shoulder. Rollins covers Ziggler for 2. Roode and Ziggler end up double teaming Rollins but it back-fires. Rollins fights them both off but Roode comes from behind and sends Rollins to the floor. Ziggler ends up dropping Rollins with a big DDT on the floor. Strowman comes over on the outside to make sure Ziggler doesn't attack again. Roode launches Rollins into the barrier now. Roode brings it back into the ring for a 2 count.

Roode unloads on Rollins and holds him as Ziggler come in and nails him. Ziggler keeps Rollins down in the middle of the ring as the legal man now. Ziggler comes back and hits the Fame-asser on Rollins but he kicks out at 2. Roode keeps control with another big shot. Roode and Ziggler take turns on keeping Rollins down as Strowman looks on. Roode shows off on the second rope and misses on the way down. Rollins with a Blockbuster for a pop. Strowman reaches for a tag. Ziggler tags in and stops Rollins from tagging. Rollins catches Ziggler for a Buckle Bomb but it's blocked for a 2 count. Ziggler goes for another Sleeper hold attempt. Rollins goes down some and starts to fade.

Ziggler slams Rollins and taunts Strowman. Rollins misses but finally gets the tag. Strowman finally tags in and unloads, running wild on everyone. Strowman runs around the ring and runs right over both opponents on the outside. Strowman brings Ziggler in and splashes him in the corner. Strowman goes to slam Ziggler but takes a rake to the eyes. Strowman runs into the ring post, then a superkick from Ziggler. Roode blocks a Glorious DDT and slams Roode. Rollins tags and hits a flying knee, then a superkick to Roode. More back and forth. Rollins with a Slingblade and a suicide dive. More back and forth and counters. Rollins comes back in on Roode but misses, then takes a Spinebuster. Roode covers for a 2 count.

Roode shows off some as fans boo. He calls for a Glorious DDT but Strowman runs over him, also sending Rollins down. Strowman gets sent down as well. Roode takes advantage of the chaos, then hits the Glorious DDT on Rollins for the pin and the titles.

Winners and New RAW Tag Team Champions: Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode

