No DQ Match: Roman Reigns vs. Erick Rowan

We go to the ring and out first comes Roman Reigns. Erick Rowan is out next.

Rowan charges the ring and Reigns jumps out to meet him at ringside. They fight and bring it in. The bell rings. Reigns mounts Rowan in the corner and unloads with strikes as the fans count along. Reigns looks to go for a Spear but Rowan drops him with an elbow.

Rowan brings it back out and works Reigns over on the outside. Rowan whips Reigns into the barrier and he lands hard. Rowan unloads with more big offense on the outside, using the barrier and the announce table. Rowan launches Roman into the barrier once again, then the edge of the steel steps. Rowan charges but Reigns moves and Rowan hits the steps shoulder-first. Rowan grabs half of the steps as Reigns brings a kendo stick from under the ring. Rowan strikes first, launching the steps at Reigns, sending him over the barrier. Rowan with a kendo stick shot in the crowd.

Rowan fights Reigns through the crowd, keeping control. Rowan with a big trash can shot over Reigns while talking trash. Rowan plays to the fans as they also talk trash to him. Reigns fights back and knocks Rowan over the barrier to the ringside area. Reigns follows and hits a big Drive By, sending Rowan into the ring post. Reigns takes apart one of the announce tables now as fans pop.

Rowan runs over and launches himself at Reigns, leveling him in front of the announce table. Rowan brings it back into the ring and works Reigns over. Rowan with a boot to the face. Rowan sends Reigns into the corner and puts a boot to his head. Rowan slams Reigns and stands over him. Rowan drops an elbow and then a splash, in the middle of the ring. Rowan goes to the second rope and waits. Roman finally gets up and Rowan levels him with a corkscrew elbow for a close 2 count. Rowan runs and kicks Reigns, yelling at him to stay down.

Fans chant "we want tables!" now. Rowan with another running kick to the gut. Rowan with more offense and another close 2 count in the middle of the ring. Rowan shows some frustration now. Rowan misses a clothesline and Reigns sends him over the top but he lands on his feet. Rowan grabs Reigns' leg and pulls him to the floor, then sends him into the ring post. Rowan takes part of the ringside LED board off. Rowan slams Reigns face-first into the exposed part of the apron, then launches himself at him. Rowan brings Reigns back in for a close 2 count. Rowan shows more frustration and argues with the referee.

Rowan grabs half of the steps and brings them into the ring. Rowan waits for Reigns to get back up. Reigns ducks the stairs shot and is barely able to scoop Rowan up for a Samoan Drop. Rowan kicks out at 2. Rowan charges but misses in the corner. Reigns takes the stairs and droops Rowan with a shot to the face. Reigns with a Superman Punch for a close 2 count. Reigns rolls to the floor and leaps off another set of ring steps, flies at Rowan with a Superman Punch, but Rowan catches him in mid-air with ease, and powerbombs him through an announce table for a big bump.

Rowan brings Reigns back into the ring and Reigns somehow kicks out right before the 3 count. Rowan can't believe it. Rowan brings Reigns out and into the timekeeper's area now. Rowan with a ring bell shot to the back of the neck as he fights Reigns back into the crowd area. They fight over to a production area with Rowan keeping control. Reigns blocks a shot into a production case, and fights back with strikes to Rowan. Rowan blocks a shot and uses the Iron Claw to drive Reigns down onto a production table.

Rowan talks some trash and scoops Roman on his shoulders. Rowan carries Reigns over and drops him on the stage. Rowan grabs the jib camera like he did on RAW. Reigns grabs a piece of production equipment and rocks Rowan with it. Reigns grabs the jib camera and this time uses it on Rowan, sending it into him. Reigns with another shot to the face with the jib camera. Reigns charges and nails a Superman Punch, knocking Rowan down the ramp. Reigns goes back to the stage and runs down the length of the ramp for a big Spear, but Luke Harper appears out of nowhere with a big boot to Reigns' face. Harper and Rowan embrace at ringside.

Harper and Rowan bring Reigns into the ring and continue to destroy him after taking him out at ringside. Rowan delivers another Iron Claw and covers Reigns for the pin to win.

Winner: Erick Rowan

