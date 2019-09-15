RAW Women's Title Match: Sasha Banks vs. Becky Lynch (c)

We go to the ring and out first comes Sasha Banks. RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch is out next. We get formal ring introductions from Rome.

They meet in the middle of the ring and Lynch smacks Banks, dropping her and going to work. Lynch keeps control and tosses Banks around. Banks counters a move and tries to take Lynch down to the mat. Lynch goes for the Disarm Her early on but Banks rolls to the floor to re-group. More back and forth now. Lynch baseball slides Banks back down to the floor. Lynch stalks Banks on the outside and leaps off the steel steps to take her back down. Lynch brings Banks back in and kicks her in the face, then rocks her from the apron. Sasha catches Becky coming in off the ropes, and unloads on her. Banks takes Lynch down and kicks her in the back. Fans do dueling chants now.

Banks takes it all in and covers Lynch for a 2 count. Banks keeps control and hits a Meteora after a knee to the nose from the apron. Banks stands tall and talks trash to the crowd for some boos. Lynch interrupts and goes to work. More back and forth now. Banks works Lynch over in the corner and plays to the crowd some more. Banks leaps off the top at Lynch but she wasted time and Lynch takes her out of mid-air. They go to trade more strikes and Lynch unloads for a pop. Lynch drops Banks in the middle of the ring.

Lynch rocks Banks with knee strikes. Lynch charges but Banks side-steps, and drops Becky into the Bank Statement in the middle of the ring. Lynch fights up and out, nailing a Bexploder suplex. Lynch sends Banks back down and goes to the corner for a second rope leg drop as fans chant her name. Becky with a 2 count. Lynch talks some trash about this being her time, and takes Banks back to the top. Banks fights back and hits another big Meteora for a close 2 count. Banks screams out in frustration. Banks charges with two sets of double knees in the corner, sending Becky down. Banks attacks again but Becky fights off the Bank Statement. She tries for the Disarm Her but Banks turns it into a 2 count. Lynch goes right into the Disarm Her again in the middle of the ring.

Banks struggles and finally gets the hold broken. Lynch with a basement dropkick to the face while Banks is against the bottom rope. Becky goes to the top and hits a missile dropkick for a 2 count. Both Superstars are down on the mat as Becky thinks about what to do next. Banks rolls to the corner. Lynch appoaches and stomps away. Banks ends up nailing a Backstabber out of the corner, and another, out of nowhere. Sasha with the Bank Statement in the middle of the ring again.

Becky tries to get the rope but Banks tightens it. The hold is finally broken. Banks slams Becky's arm over the bottom rope. Banks slides a steel chair into the ring. She grabs another while the referee is dealing with the first, and shoves it in Becky's face as she approaches. The referee turns around after Banks uses the chair, and counts as she sends Becky back again with a knee strike for a 2 count.

The referee stops Banks from swinging a chair. The referee argues with Sasha now. Becky comes from behind and swings the same chair but Sasha moves, and Lynch drops the referee with the chair shot. This leads to Lynch chasing Banks through the crowd up the stairs, in control. Lynch unloads on the stairs with right hands. Becky with a Disarm Her on the stairs and Banks taps. Banks rocks Becky and tries to make it up the stairs but Becky is still after her. They fight out into the concessions area now. Becky sends Banks down and pours mustard or cheese onto her. Becky sends Banks into the wall and back out into the crowd. Becky brings Banks back down the stairs to the ringside area. Banks fights back on the stairs. Becky turns it back around and brings Banks over the barrier. Banks rams Becky back into the barrier. The referee is still down in the ring from the chair shot.

Banks launches Becky into the barrier again. Graves says the match is officially over, according to the word he's just received.

Winner by DQ: Sasha Banks

