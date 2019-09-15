WWE Intercontinental Title Match: The Miz vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (c)

We go to the ring and out first comes The Miz. Tom shows us some of the international announce teams in the arena. Sami Zayn is out next, wearing a neck brace. Fans boo as Sami calls for his music to be cut. Sami is disgusted with the disrespect fans have shown him, as did The Undertaker when he chokeslammed Sami in the middle of Madison Square Garden. Sami says he suffered a neck injury. Fans cheer the injury. Sami says he is still here to support the man he liberated. Sami goes on hyping up WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and out he comes. Tom shows us a replay of Sami and Taker from SmackDown.

We get formal ring introductions from Hamilton. They lock up and go at it. Sami starts obnoxiously calling the match on the mic and fans boo him. They finally cut Sami's mic as Miz fights out of the corner with chops to Nakamura. Miz drops Nakamura with a knee and hits a running boot to the face for a 2 count. Miz takes Nakamura back to the corner and works him over. Miz mocks Nakamura and ends up dropping him on the outside. Sami gets involved at ringside, leading to Nakamura dropping Miz off the distraction. Nakamura works Miz over on the apron and brings him back into the ring for kicks.

Nakamura with kicks while Miz is on his knees. Miz ducks and drops Nakamura. Miz takes out Nakamura's leg from the corner now. Miz turns it around and unloads with kicks in the corner, then a running knee, and another running knee. Miz charges in with a clothesline now. Nakamura goes down. Miz climbs to the top for a big pop. Miz with a double ax handle and a close 2 count. Miz works on the leg and knee now. Miz goes for the Figure Four in the middle of the ring. Nakamura turns it right into an armbar. They tangle some more and break. Miz kicks the leg out and drops Nakamura with a DDT for a close 2 count.

Miz with more "yes!" kicks now. Nakamura ducks a kick and rolls Miz up for a 2 count. Nakamura avoids a Skull Crushing Finale, and rocks Miz into the corner as Sami laughs from ringside. Nakamura with a kick to the head and a big snap German suplex at the apron. Nakamura stomps away in the corner now. Nakamura drops Miz on his face.

Nakamura shows off some and waits in the corner for Miz to recover. Miz blocks the Kinshasa. Miz with another shot to the left leg. Miz goes for the Figure Four and locks it in for a pop in Flair Country. Miz tightens the hold as fans pop. Nakamura finally grabs the rope to break the hold. Miz goes for another Figure Four but Nakamura rolls him for a 2 count. Miz with more strikes. Sami grabs Miz's leg while the referee isn't looking. Nakamura takes advantage with a running knee to the back of the neck. Nakamura with a close 2 count.

Nakamura waits for another Kinshasa now. Miz ducks and nails a Skull Crushing Finale for a pop. Sami gets on the apron and stops the referee to boos. Nakamura rolls to the apron and Miz stares at Sami. Mizz exits the ring and chases Sami around. Nakamura catches Miz with a big kick to the face at ringside. Nakamura brings Miz back into the ring and nails a Kinshasa for the pin to retain.

Winner: Shinsuke Nakamura

This is from our live coverage of the WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view. You can access our full live play-by-play coverage by clicking here.