- Above is the Watch Along for tonight's WWE Clash of Champions, which begins at 7:00 pm ET and will be hosted by Cathy Kelley. Others scheduled to join: Vic Joseph, Heath Slater, Matt Hardy, Natalya, Zack Ryder, Curt Hawkins, Ali, Chelsea Green, and Kassius Ohno.

- WWE Network News is reporting more WCW Thunder is headed to the WWE Network this Monday. The 20 new episodes will run from June 28, 2000 until November 8, 2000 featuring Goldberg, Lex Luger, Kevin Nash, Booker T, and others. Once this group is added, there will be less than 20 episodes remaining until the full series is archived on the WWE Network.

- Ali commented on a sold-out fan meet and greet he had yesterday in Charlotte, North Carolina. Ali noted, "Days like this are always gonna be wild to me. Growing up, my name, my background, my color, was always met with negativity. Today, in Charlotte, NC, I had a sold-out signing. The last thing anyone cared about was my name, my background, my color. They just wanted to show me love."