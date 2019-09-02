- Ronda Rousey recently posted this video to her YouTube channel to celebrate 15 years of World of Warcraft with Leeroy Jenkins. Rousey, said to be a big fan of the game, goes behind-the-scenes of the recent WoW 15th Anniversary commercial and then does a one-handed unboxing of the collector's edition treasure chest. Below is the actual Toast to 15 years commercial from WoW.

- WWE made an announcement today to congratulate SmackDown Tag Team Champion Xavier Woods on reaching 2 million subscribers for his UpUpDownDown YouTube channel.

Woods launched the channel in mid-2015 and currently has 2,000,993 million subscribers with 293,299,658 video views. They will celebrate the 2 million subscribers milestone by releasing an interview with Triple H on Wednesday. Below is the congratulatory announcement from WWE:

UpUpDownDown reaches 2 million subscribers on YouTube UpUpDownDown is riding strong with 2 million subscribers! WWE's popular gaming channel, hosted by New Day member Xavier Woods, crossed the two million subscriber threshold on YouTube on Monday.

- WWE tweeted this preview for tonight's "Straight Up Steve Austin" episode on the USA Network, which airs after RAW. The fourth episode of the series will feature WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin spending the day with RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch.