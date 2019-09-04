The next WWE Draft is set to take place in October.

The two-night Draft is scheduled to begin on the Friday, October 11 SmackDown episode from Las Vegas, which will be the second SmackDown Fox episode. The Draft will then wrap on the October 14 RAW from Denver, according to Dave Meltzer of F4Wonline.com and John Pollock of POST Wrestling.

The 2019 Draft is part of a series of moves that will be done to freshen up the RAW and SmackDown rosters. There will be other changes made in October to help freshen up the shows.

As noted a few weeks back, via the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE officials have been working on a new Draft concept to build to permanent red and blue brand rosters. It was previously reported that there would be no major changes to the rosters ahead of the SmackDown Fox premiere on October 4, just some minor changes. This new directive was made by Vince McMahon. It was also reported that plans are being kept quiet as USA Network and Fox representatives will be the first ones to know when the new concept is decided on.