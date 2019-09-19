A WWE fan was arrested at Monday's RAW after filming a Snapchat video of a police officer and other individuals urinating in the bathroom, according to WKYT in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Tyler Bollinger was accused of recording video inside the bathroom of the Thompson-Boling Arena. An arrest report notes that other individuals were in the video, and that a man and his son flagged an officer down to report what had happened. Police questioned Bollinger and found the video in question. Bollinger admitted to having six adult beverages. Bollinger first denied the accusation but agreed to show police his phone. He later admitted to taking video of the officer and at least one other man while they were urinating.

The officer said he was working the WWE event and had went to use the restroom. He stated that when he left the restroom, he was stopped by a man and his young son, who told him that they saw a man recording people in the bathroom while urinating. The man pointed out Bollinger and that's when police confronted him.

Bollinger was charged with disseminating unlawful photographs and public intoxication. He was due in court earlier this week.