- The above video is from tonight's NXT. In the video, The Undisputed ERA celebrates after Roderick Strong defeated Velveteen Dream for the NXT North American Championship.

- Tomorrow, former SmackDown General Manager Vickie Guerrero will be getting her Bachelors Degree in Science and Healthcare Administration from Herzing University. Vickie tweeted tonight, "Graduation celebration has begun! First...a delicious dinner!! I'm so damn proud of me receiving my diploma tomorrow night! Go Herzing Go!"

- Triple H tweeted, "You only get one chance to make a first impression. Couldn't be more proud" after NXT's first episode on the USA Network.