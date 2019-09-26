WWE Hall of Famer "Superstar" Billy Graham took to Facebook earlier today and announced that he has just returned home from being hospitalized.
Graham revealed that he had been at the Mayo Clinic after suffering a heart attack.
"All I will say for now is that I have suffered a heart attack and am in constant heart failure," Graham wrote. "I am of course on medications for my heart and will be for the remainder of my life."
You can read his full Facebook post below:
Heart Issues
Hey fans, I am back home from the Mayo Clinic Hospital. I wanted to thank everyone for their well wishes and prayers. I need rest right now but by this coming Sunday evening I will give all my Facebook fans an in-depth report on the status of my heart. All I will say for now is that I have suffered a heart attack and am in constant heart failure. I am of course on medications for my heart and will be for the remainder of my life. I am keeping the faith and will fight !!! Superstar Billy Graham