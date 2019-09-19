WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson shared the news on Instagram that she got married today to Justin Tupper. Tupper is the CEO and Founder of Revolution Golf.

Torrie Wilson posted photos of her wedding and wrote, "I married the most incredible human today & words cannot describe how grateful I am. Just us & the doggies in Sedona. So magical."

Several WWE stars commented on her news. Peyton Royce wrote, "Congratulations!!!," Kayla Braxton wrote, "Awwww congrats!! You look beautiful!," Sasha Banks commented, "You look beautiful, congratulations," and Dana Brooke wrote, "You look so happy and so beautiful!! Congrats on this beautiful day."

Former WWE star and Wilson's close friend, Stacy Keibler wrote, "I am so so so happy for you!!!! You deserve all the happiness in the world. I love you and @justintuppernyc and I'm so excited for the best chapter of your life to begin!!! Congrats guys."

Torrie Wilson was married before to Billy Kidman from 2003 to 2008.



