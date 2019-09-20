As Kellie noted last night, ESPN and former MSNBC commentator Keith Olbermann took to Twitter last night and knocked FOX for having Braun Strowman "in the booth" with announcers Joe Davis and John Smoltz during the MLB game between the Chicago Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals.

Olbermann wrote, "You guys are kidding, right?"

Strowman, who promoted WWE SmackDown on FOX and talked about his father being a top softball player during the appearance, responded on Twitter later.

Strowman responded, "Yea I know right it's unreal how good I looked on the show today!!!!!!"

The comments from Olbermann were echoed by many fans and at least one other TV commentator, Kevin Lighty.

Lighty wrote, "Most important series of the year and Fox has some WWE dude in the 2nd inning talking about wrestling during a baseball game. Give me back @lenandjd, this is ridiculous."

Strowman responded to Lighty and wrote, "Awe you mad cause people care about me and want to see me on tv. Don't make me come show you how to forecast the weather old man!!!!"

Lighty fired back, "I'm just 2 hours down the road from ya if you're still in Chicago. The green screen is all yours. Btw, we're the same age old man."

Several wrestlers and wrestling fans have also chimed in.

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry wrote the following today, "I would love to bash @KeithOlbermann but it would be a waste of time. I will cast judgement on who he works for if no apology comes soon. The WWE doesn't deserve his contempt. If WWE fans boycotted his network management would slap his hand.Wake up Keith! @WWE @BustedOpenRadio"

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray agreed with Henry and wrote, "I am in complete agreement!!"

Corey Graves fired a shot at Olbermann and wrote, "Sorry @KeithOlbermann, I'm sure it's a tough pill to swallow. You were awesome once, and I'm sure you still are. Where's YOUR soapbox these days? @Brazzers?"

WWE Hall of Famer Sean Waltman was a little more direct with his response. He wrote, "Suck it Keith."

Jimmy's Famous Seafood in Baltimore, which is a big hangout for wrestlers when they are in town, also commented. They wrote, "Poof! Back to irrelevance you go."

You can see the full tweets below along with some of the anti-WWE comments from viewers, which shows that many of them will not be pleased with the plans for cross-promotion between WWE and FOX. You can see clips from Braun's appearance below as well:

