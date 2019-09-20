- Above is the latest episode of WWE's "List This!" series, featuring Vic Joseph looking at the greatest solved mysteries in WWE history. The video takes a look at who ran over WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin in 1999, who attacked Aleister Black outside of Full Sail Live last year, who attacked Nikki Bella backstage in 2016, who attacked The Undertaker in 2010.

- As noted, WWE Superstars will be appearing on the new "25 Words or Less" game show on FOX and the WWE-themed episodes begin airing today. You can check local listings and 25Words.com for times and channels. WWE announced the following breakdown for the different episodes:

* Friday, September 20: Ali and Apollo Crews vs. Xavier Woods and WWE Champion Kofi Kingston

* Friday, September 27: Kofi Kingston and Big E vs. Ali and Apollo Crews

* Friday, October 4: WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins and RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch vs. Big E and Xavier Woods

* Friday, October 11: Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch vs. Apollo Crews and Ali

* Friday, October 18: Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch vs. Kofi Kingston and Big E

- Below is the official promotional poster for the 2019 WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view, which takes place on October 6 from the Golden1 Center in Sacramento, California. The poster features "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt, who will headline the event against WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins, inside the Cell.