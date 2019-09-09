WWE is planning to hold a live Worlds Collide special on the Saturday night before the 2020 Royal Rumble pay-per-view, instead of the annual pre-Rumble WWE NXT Takeover event.

WWE has announced details on the 2020 Rumble Travel Packages that go on sale this Thursday, and there is no mention of a pre-Rumble Takeover event. Instead, they have a Worlds Collide event listed for Saturday, January 25, 2020 from the Toyota Center in Houston. This is the night before the Rumble, which takes place on January 26 from Minute Maid Park in Houston.

WWE previously taped a Worlds Collide event during the 2019 Royal Rumble Weekend in Phoenix, during Rumble Axxess. That special later aired in February.

There's no word yet on the format of the Worlds Collide special, or where it will air, but we will let you know when full details on that event are announced.