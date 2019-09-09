WWE's Four Horsewomen spoke with ESPN's Marc Raimondi ahead of tonight's tag team match on RAW from Madison Square Garden. That match will see Charlotte Flair and RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch team with Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley, just days before Flair challenges Bayley and Banks challenges Lynch at the WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view.

The Horsewomen were asked what tonight's big match at MSG means to them.

Bayley responded, "The four of us will always be tied together and having a match with all of us in a place like MSG is special. I came up to the main roster last and this is one of the only times we've all been in the ring together on the main roster."

"It's really crazy to know that I'm gonna be in the ring with these girls that I started with and I haven't been in the ring with them for a very long time," Banks added.

Lynch also pointed to how special MSG is, and how she's different this time around.

"It's a pretty big moment especially in somewhere like MSG, which is so historical," Lynch said. "It's a whole different kettle of fish now and I'm a whole different woman now."

Flair added, "Our stories are so intertwined if you go back to the beginning. But I will say for Monday, this is the first time that the four of us have been on Raw together -- just the four of us in a solo storyline."

There have been rumors on the company doing a WWE Horsewomen vs. MMA Horsewomen match for several years now, but nothing has happened. The match would see Lynch, Flair, Banks and Bayley take on Ronda Rousey, Jessamynn Duke, Marina Shafir and WWE NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler. Raimondi asked the WWE Horsewomen what they think the future holds for them, and none of them mentioned a possible eight-Horsewoman showdown between the two groups.

Flair did say she hopes the four of the WWE Horsewomen can main event WrestleMania in a Fatal 4 Way.

She said, "I hope the future holds the four of us in a Fatal Four-Way in the main event of WrestleMania. That's what I hope the future holds. I'm not saying it's this year, next year, the next or the next after that. But eventually I truly believe that the Fatal Four-Way will be a main event match at WrestleMania."

Bayley said it's all about her now. She responded, "They've all been champions and they probably will be champions again. But now it's me. I don't think any of us are content or satisfied, even though we've achieved so much."

Regarding their future, Lynch talked about headlining more events and helping the women's division as a whole. She said, "Just more main events. Just constantly main eventing and generating interest, whether it's the main event or not. And that's what we're doing. Look, that's all I've ever wanted -- for women's wrestling to be the coolest thing on TV, for people to be talking, for people to have opinions, for people to be so invested they can't miss our matches."

Banks also talked about main eventing more events and never having enough, when asked about what the future holds. She said she will never be satisfied because that's just the kind of person she is.

"I want to main event every pay-per-view, I want to main event every TV, I want to main event every house show," Banks said. "I want it just like as the guys do -- I want to have it all. I'm never gonna be satisfied. Even when I get that, I'm gonna want more. That's just the kind of person that I am."