The WWE King of the Ring tournament quarterfinals wrapped on tonight's SmackDown as Elias defeated Ali and Chad Gable defeated Andrade to advance.

Gable vs. Elias in a semi-finals match will now take place next Tuesday from Madison Square Garden in New York City. As noted, Monday's RAW from MSG will feature a Triple Threat semi-finals match with Baron Corbin vs. Samoa Joe vs. Ricochet.

The winner of Gable vs. Elias will then face the winner of the RAW Triple Threat in the KOTR finals at the WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view on September 15 in Charlotte, NC. The winner will be declared the 2019 King of the Ring.

Above is video from tonight's Elias vs. Ali match and below is footage from Gable's upset win over Andrade: