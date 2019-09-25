WWE has launched a social media tournament to determine who is the greatest SmackDown Superstar of all-time.

The tournament will be decided by fan votes. WWE is including male and female Superstars, from RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch to Triple H to The Undertaker, John Cena, Brock Lesnar, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry, The Rock, Michelle McCool, and others

Who do you think the greatest blue brand Superstar of all-time is? Sound off in the comments below.

You can see the first round match-ups along with a promo for the tournament and the voting tweets below:

* John Cena vs. Kevin Owens
* Triple H vs. John Cena
* Sheamus vs. Kane
* Dolph Ziggler vs. Becky Lynch
* Rey Mysterio vs. JBL
* Eddie Guerrero vs. Edge
* Booker T vs. AJ Styles
* Big E vs. Alexa Bliss
* Batista vs. The Miz
* The Rock vs. Kurt Angle
* Xavier Woods vs. Charlotte Flair
* Big Show vs. Kofi Kingston
* The Undertaker vs. Christian
* Daniel Bryan vs. Mark Henry
* Brock Lesnar vs. Michelle McCool
* Matt Hardy vs. Randy Orton