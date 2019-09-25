WWE has launched a social media tournament to determine who is the greatest SmackDown Superstar of all-time.

The tournament will be decided by fan votes. WWE is including male and female Superstars, from RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch to Triple H to The Undertaker, John Cena, Brock Lesnar, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry, The Rock, Michelle McCool, and others

Who do you think the greatest blue brand Superstar of all-time is? Sound off in the comments below.

You can see the first round match-ups along with a promo for the tournament and the voting tweets below:

* John Cena vs. Kevin Owens

* Triple H vs. John Cena

* Sheamus vs. Kane

* Dolph Ziggler vs. Becky Lynch

* Rey Mysterio vs. JBL

* Eddie Guerrero vs. Edge

* Booker T vs. AJ Styles

* Big E vs. Alexa Bliss

* Batista vs. The Miz

* The Rock vs. Kurt Angle

* Xavier Woods vs. Charlotte Flair

* Big Show vs. Kofi Kingston

* The Undertaker vs. Christian

* Daniel Bryan vs. Mark Henry

* Brock Lesnar vs. Michelle McCool

* Matt Hardy vs. Randy Orton

Who is the greatest #SmackDown Superstar of all-time?



It's up to YOU to decide ?? tournament-style! https://t.co/tqUw8chJCU pic.twitter.com/SuVzYG3Ra5 — WWE (@WWE) September 25, 2019

Who goes through to the next round: @WWESheamus or @KaneWWE? — WWE (@WWE) September 25, 2019

Who heads to the next round: Eddie Guerrero or @EdgeRatedR? — WWE (@WWE) September 25, 2019

Who wins the first round battle between @DaveBautista and @mikethemiz? — WWE (@WWE) September 25, 2019

Who are you taking to the next round: @WWETheBigShow or @TrueKofi? — WWE (@WWE) September 25, 2019

Will it be The #Undertaker or @Christian4Peeps who heads to Round 2 of this tournament? — WWE (@WWE) September 25, 2019

Are you putting @WWEDanielBryan or @TheMarkHenry through to the next round of the #SmackDown Greatest Superstar tournament? — WWE (@WWE) September 25, 2019