- This week's WWE Clash of Champions go-home edition of RAW saw Charlotte Flair and RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch defeat Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley in tag team action, just days before Flair challenges Bayley and Banks challenges Lynch at the Clash pay-per-view. Above is post-show video of Cathy Kelley trying to get comments from Banks on how this will affect their chances come Sunday.

"Cathy, you are asking me way too many questions, OK? Where is my [sports drink and WWE sponsor] BodyArmor?," Banks asked as a staffer brought her the drink. She continued, "Don't worry about Sunday, OK? Because I'm not. Just watch me. Thank you, Cathy."

- This week's RAW from MSG also saw Rey Mysterio return to action and pick up a singles win over Gran Metalik. The WWE Stats page noted that this was Rey's first WWE TV win in 6 tries at The Garden.

They also noted that the last 5 wins by masked Superstars at MSG were Mysterio on RAW this week (over Metalik), Ultimo Dragon on SmackDown in 2003 (in his debut over Shannon Moore), "The Hurricane" Shane Helms on Jakked in 2002 (over Sho Funaki), Golga at SummerSlam 1998 (The Oddities over Kaientai), plus The Patriot and Vader on Shotgun Saturday Night in 1997 (over The Godwinns).

- WWE Hall of Famers The Rock 'n' Roll Express will finally make their debuts for New Japan Pro Wrestling later this month.

Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson have been announced for the NJPW Fighting Spirit Unleashed Tour that begins on Tuesday, September 17 in Lowell, Massachusetts. The tour continues at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City on Saturday, September 28, and then the former ECW Arena in Philadelphia on Sunday, September 29. Matches for the tour have not been announced as of this writing, but Roppongi 3K and Lance Archer were also announced for the tour along with Morton and Gibson.

