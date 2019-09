Thanks to Ricky Z. for the following WWE live event results from Thursday's show in Santiago, Chile:

* Andrade defeated Apollo Crews

* Ember Moon defeated Zelina Vega

* Aleister Black defeated Sami Zayn

* Roman Reigns defeated Samoa Joe

* Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville defeated Asuka and Kairi Sane

* SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley retained over Charlotte Flair

* WWE Champion Kofi Kingston retained over Randy Orton