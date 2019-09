Below are the results for tonight's WWE Live Event in Saint John, New Brunswick, Canada:

* Ricochet defeated Cesaro

* Cedric Alexander defeated Robert Roode

* The Revival defeated The OC and Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins (Triple threat Match)

* RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch defeated Lacey Evans (RAW Women's Championship Match)

* Titus O'Neil defeated Mojo Rawley

* Women Tag Team Champions Alex Bliss and Nikki Cross defeated Natalya and Dana Brooke

* Universal Champion Seth Rollins defeated Baron Corbin (Saint Joan Street Fight)