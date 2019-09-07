Thanks to an anonymous reader for the following WWE live event results from Friday's show in Buenos Aires, Argentina:

* Asuka defeated Mandy Rose via DQ, leading to the next match

* Asuka and Kairi Sane defeated Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville

* Apollo Crews defeated Sami Zayn. After the match, Sami demanded better competition

* Aleister Black defeated Sami Zayn

* Roman Reigns defeated Samoa Joe

* Ember Moon defeated Zelina Vega

* SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley retained over Charlotte Flair

* WWE Champion Kofi Kingston retained over Randy Orton