Thanks to an anonymous reader for the following WWE live event results from Friday's show in Buenos Aires, Argentina:
* Asuka defeated Mandy Rose via DQ, leading to the next match
* Asuka and Kairi Sane defeated Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville
* Apollo Crews defeated Sami Zayn. After the match, Sami demanded better competition
* Aleister Black defeated Sami Zayn
* Roman Reigns defeated Samoa Joe
* Ember Moon defeated Zelina Vega
* SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley retained over Charlotte Flair
* WWE Champion Kofi Kingston retained over Randy Orton