Thanks to Winston Milsap for the following WWE live event results from today's show in Manila, The Philippines:
* Kevin Owens defeated Andrade
* Chad Gable defeated EC3. After the match, EC3 won the WWE 24/7 Title from R-Truth. Gable helped Truth win the title right back
* Carmella defeated Mandy Rose
* WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura retained over Ali
* Roman Reigns defeated Sami Zayn
* SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley retained over Charlotte Flair in a Street Fight
* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Revival retained over The New Day
* WWE Champion Kofi Kingston retained over Daniel Bryan