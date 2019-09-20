Thanks to Winston Milsap for the following WWE live event results from today's show in Manila, The Philippines:

* Kevin Owens defeated Andrade

* Chad Gable defeated EC3. After the match, EC3 won the WWE 24/7 Title from R-Truth. Gable helped Truth win the title right back

* Carmella defeated Mandy Rose

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura retained over Ali

* Roman Reigns defeated Sami Zayn

* SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley retained over Charlotte Flair in a Street Fight

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Revival retained over The New Day

* WWE Champion Kofi Kingston retained over Daniel Bryan