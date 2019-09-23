Thanks to Craig Resendes Jr. for the following WWE live event results from Sunday's show in Honolulu, Hawaii:
* Kevin Owens defeated Andrade
* Carmella defeated Sonya Deville
* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Revival retained over The New Day
* WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura retained over Ali
* Roman Reigns defeated Sami Zayn
* Chad Gable defeated EC3, which led to...
* EC3 defeated R-Truth to become the new WWE 24/7 Champion, which quickly led to...
* R-Truth defeated EC3 to win back the WWE 24/7 Title, with Chad Gable as special referee
* SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley retained over Charlotte Flair in a No DQ match
* WWE Champion Kofi Kingston retained over Daniel Bryan