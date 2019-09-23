Thanks to Craig Resendes Jr. for the following WWE live event results from Sunday's show in Honolulu, Hawaii:

* Kevin Owens defeated Andrade

* Carmella defeated Sonya Deville

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Revival retained over The New Day

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura retained over Ali

* Roman Reigns defeated Sami Zayn

* Chad Gable defeated EC3, which led to...

* EC3 defeated R-Truth to become the new WWE 24/7 Champion, which quickly led to...

* R-Truth defeated EC3 to win back the WWE 24/7 Title, with Chad Gable as special referee

* SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley retained over Charlotte Flair in a No DQ match

* WWE Champion Kofi Kingston retained over Daniel Bryan