The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Lacey Evans and Dana Brooke make their entrances as Byron Saxton and Renee Young check in on commentary.

Lacey Evans vs. Dana Brooke

Evans attempts to kick Brooke, Brooke catches her leg. Brooke pulls the leg of Evans backward to send her to the mat. Brooke takes Evans to the mat again with a drop toe hold. Brooke hits a scoop slam on Evans. Brooke pins Evans for a one count. Evans eventually wraps her leg around Brooke and chokes her in the corner. Brooke strikes Evans several times. Evans drives her hip into Brooke. Evans hits a snapmare on Brooke. Evans kicks the back of Brooke several times. Brooke clotheslines Evans. Brooke strikes Evans. Brooke hits a shoulder block on Evans.

Brooke hits a running Twisted Splash on Evans. Broke pins Evans for a two count. Brooke drives her shoulder into Evans in the corner several times. Brooke powerbombs Evans and pins her for another two count. Brooke drags Evans towards the center of the ring, Evans pulls the ring apron as she does so. The referee puts the ring apron back as Evans takes the eyes of Brooke. Evans hits the Woman's Right on Brooke. Evans pins Brooke for the win.

Winner: Lacey Evans

A recap Sasha Banks' in-ring promo from RAW is shown.

A recap of Sasha Books defeating Natalya on RAW is shown.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring Braun Strowman assaulting The O.C. (Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson & United States Champion AJ Styles).

Heath Slater & Titus O'Neil make their entrances. Eric Young & Mojo Rawley make their entrances.

Heath Slater & Titus O'Neil vs. Eric Young & Mojo Rawley

Young strikes O'Neil. O'Neil sends Young into the corner. O'Neil slaps the chest of Young. O'Neil tags Slater in. Slater hits a chop block on Young from off the turnbuckle. Young eventually drives his shoulder into Slater. Slater connects with a kick to Young. Rawley is tagged in, as is O'Neil. O'Neil hits a pair of shoulder blocks on Rawley. O'Neil clotheslines Rawley. Rawley escapes a scoop slam attempt by O'Neil. Young tags back in. O'Neil connects with a big boot to Young. O'Neil clotheslines Rawley out of the ring. O'Neil splashes Young in the corner. O'Neil hits his Clash Of The Titus finisher on Young. O'Neil pins Young for the win.

Winners: Heath Slater & Titus O'Neil

A recap from SmackDown Live is shown featuring the brawl between Randy Orton and WWE Champion Kofi Kingston.

A recap from SmackDown Live is shown to close the show featuring Roman Reigns spearing Daniel Bryan.



