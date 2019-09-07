The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. No Way Jose and Mojo Rawley make their entrances as Byron Saxton and Renee Young check in on commentary.

No Way Jose vs. Mojo Rawley

They lock up. Rawley drives his hip into the ribs of Jose. Rawley locks in a headlock on Jose. Jose sends Rawley to the ropes. Rawley hits a shoulder block on Jose. Jose eventually ducks a clothesline attempt by Rawley. Jose hits a modified arm-drag on Rawley. Jose splashes Rawley in the corner. Jose connects with a boot to Rawley. Jose hits a back-stabber on Rawley. Rawley rolls out of the ring. Jose goes to the apron.

Jose hits a Senton from off the apron on to Rawley at ringside. Jose rolls Rawley back in to the ring. Jose ascends the turnbuckles. Jose hits a cross-body from off the top rope on Rawley. Hose pins Rawley for a two count. Rawley sends Jose head-first into the second turnbuckle. Rawley connects with a running forearm to Jose in the corner. Rawley hits an Alabama Slam on Jose. Rawley pins Jose for the win.

Winner: Mojo Rawley

A recap from RAW is shown of the contract signing segment with RAW Tag Team Champions Braun Strowman and Universal Champion Seth Rollins

A recap from RAW is shown featuring The O.C. (Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson & United States Champion AJ Styles) and the team of Bobby Roode & Dolph Ziggler assaulting RAW Tag Team Champions Braun Strowman & Universal Champion Seth Rollins.

Highlights are shown of SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley's heel turn at the end of RAW.

Highlights are shown of SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley & Sasha Banks assaulting Charlotte Flair on SmackDown Live.

A recap from SmackDown Live featuring Randy Orton & The Revival (Dash Wilder & Scott Dawson) attacking WWE Champion Kofi Kingston.

Dana Brooke and Sarah Logan make their entrances. Logan immediately dropkicks Brooke's back while her music is still playing. Brooke rolls out of the ring. Logan attacks Brooke as she attempts to get back in the ring. The referee backs Logan off. The referee calls for the bell after checking on Brooke.

Dana Brooke vs. Sarah Logan

Logan strikes Brooke. Logan stomps on Brooke several times in the corner. Brooke elbows Logan in the midsection a few times. Logan stomps the back of Brooke. Logan pins. Brooke for a one count. Later in the match, Brooke ascends the turnbuckles. Brooke hits a Senton from off the top rope on Logan. Brooke pins Logan for a two count. Brooke stomps on Logan several times in the corner. The referee backs Brooke off. Logan strikes Brooke in the face. Logan connects with a knee strike to the back of the neck of Brooke. Logan pins Brooke for the win.

Winner: Sarah Logan

A recap from SmackDown Live is shown to close the show featuring Erick Rowan attacking Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns.