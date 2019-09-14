The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Dana Brooke & Sarah Logan make their entrances as Byron Saxton, Dio Maddin and Renee Young check in on commentary. Enes Canter is shown at ringside. The IIconics (Billie Kay & Peyton Royce) make their entrance with microphones. Kay and Royce question how they would start an iconic evening in the world's most iconic arena other than with the longest reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champions in history. Kay and Royce day that they are the future and the future is iconic.

Sarah Logan & Dana Brooke vs. The IIconics (Peyton Royce & Billie Kay)

Kay mocks Logan's battle cry. Logan head-butts Kay. Logan hits a shoulder-block on Kay. Royce is tagged in. Logan goes for a scoop slam, Royce gets out of it. Logan strikes Royce. Kay is tagged back in. Logan dropkicks Kay. Brooke strikes Royce. Logan assists Brooke in splashing Royce and Kay in the corner. Brooke dropkicks Royce as Logan dropkicks Kay. Royce & Logan roll out of the ring as we head into a commercial break.

Brooke eventually hits a scoop slam on Kay. Brooke hits a Twisted Splash on Kay. Brooke hits a back-handspring elbow on Kay in the corner. Brooke goes for a back-handspring elbow on Royce in the opposite corner. Royce moves out of the way, causing Brooke to inadvertently elbow Logan. Royce tags Kay in as Brooke is distracted. Brooke goes after Royce, Kay strikes the back of Brooke. Kay holds Brooke for Royce to hit a knee strike to the head. Kay pins Brooke for the win.

Winners: The IIconics (Peyton Royce & Billie Kay)

A recap is shown of Charlotte Flair & RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch defeating Sasha Banks & SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley on RAW.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring the contract signing between RAW Tag Team Champions Braun Strowman and Universal Champion Seth Rollins, moderated by Stone Cold Steve Austin.

A recap from SmackDown Live is shown featuring the brawl between Erick Rowan and Roman Reigns.

Chatty Caruso introduces Enes Kanter. Kanter enters the ring. Caruso asks how it feels to be back in Madison Square Garden. Before Kanter can answer, WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth makes his entrance. Truth hugs Kanter. Truth grabs the microphone from Caruso. Truth asks New York, what's up. Truth says that not only is Kanter a former New York Knicks, he's his friend, his amigo, his compadre. Kanter pie-faces Truth to the mat. Kanter covers R-Truth as a referee slides into the ring and makes the three count for a title change.

Winner And New WWE 24/7 Champion: Enes Kanter

Kanter holds the title up and unzips his hoodie to reveal his Boston Celtics jersey. R-Truth rolls Kanter up as the referee counts another three count for Truth to regain the title.

Winner And New WWE 24/7 Champion: R-Truth

Truth dances as he makes attempts to exit up the ramp. Several superstars run out and chase Truth out of the arena through the crowd.

A recap from SmackDown Live is shown featuring the brawl between Randy Orton and WWE Champion Kofi Kingston.

Braun Strowman, Seth Rollins, Cedric Alexander, Erik and Ivar vs. Dolph Ziggler, Robert Roode, AJ Styles, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring The Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar), Cedric Alexander & RAW Tag Team Champions Braun Strowman & Universal Champion Seth Rollins defeating Dolph Ziggler, Robert Roode & The O.C. (Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows & United States Champion AJ Styles).



