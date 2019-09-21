The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. No Way Jose and Mojo Rawley make their entrances as Dio Maddin, Byron Saxton and Renee Young check in on commentary.

No Way Jose vs. Mojo Rawley

They lock up. Rawley backs Jose into the corner. They lock up again. Rawley drives his knee into Jose. Jose dropkicks Rawley in the corner. Jose strikes Rawley several times. Jose hits an arm-drag on Rawley. Jose eventually hits a cross-body from off the top rope on Rawley. Jose pins Rawley for a two count. Jose gets Rawley up into a Fireman's Carry position. Rawley gets out of it. Rawley sends Jose into the corner. Rawley runs towards Jose, Jose moves out of the way. Jose rolls Rawley up for a two count. Jose runs towards Rawley, Rawley catches Jose. Rawley hits an Alabama Slam on Jose. Rawley pins Jose for the win.

Winner: Mojo Rawley

A recap from RAW is shown featuring Baron Corbin defeating Chad Gable in the Finals of the King Of The Ring.

A recap from SmackDown Live is shown featuring Chad Gable ruining Baron Corbin's King Of The Ring coronation.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring the physical altercation involving Sasha Banks, SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley, RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair.

A recap from SmackDown Live is shown featuring the verbal confrontation between Kevin Owens and Shane McMahon.

A recap from SmackDown Live is shown featuring Luke Harper & Erick Rowan assaulting Roman Reigns & Daniel Bryan.

Lucha House Party's Gran Metalik & Kalisto make their entrance accompanied by Lince Dorado. Eric Young & EC3 make their entrances.

EC3 & Eric Young vs. Lucha House Party (Gran Metalik & Kalisto)

Young locks in a headlock on Metalik. Metalik sends Young to the ropes. Metalik kicks Young in the stomach. Metalik connects with an Ensiguri to Young. Metalik hits a cross-body from off the top rope on Young. Metalik pins Young for a two count. Later in the match, Young sends Metalik towards the ropes. Metalik hits a Senton over the top rope onto EC3 on the outside. Kalisto hits Salida Del Sol on Young. Kalisto pins Young for the win.

Winners: Lucha House Party (Gran Metalik & Kalisto)

A recap from SmackDown Live is shown featuring Brock Lesnar confronting WWE Champion Kofi Kingston.

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring The Fiend Bray Wyatt taking out Kane.