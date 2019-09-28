

The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Titus O'Neil & Heath Slater make their entrances as Vic Joseph, Mickie James and Dio Maddin check in on commentary. Eric Young & Mojo Rawley make their entrances.

Heath Slater & Titus O'Neil vs. Eric Young & Mojo Rawley

Rawley and Slater lock up. They exchange waist-locks. Rawley pushes Slater to the corner. Slater ducks a clothesline attempt by Rawley. Slater strikes Rawley several times. Slater connects with a forearm to Rawley. Rawley drives his hip into Slater. Rawley slams Slater's head off the top turnbuckle. Slater sends Rawley into the opposite corner. Slater strikes Rawley several times. Young has words with Young. Rawley clotheslines Slater. Later in the match, O'Neil connects with a big boot to Young. O'Neil splashes Young in the corner. O'Neil goes for a scoop slam, Young gets out of it. Young goes to the top rope. O'Neil catches Young as he jumps off the top turnbuckle and hits his Clash Of The Titus finisher on him. O'Neil pins Young for the win.

Winners: Heath Slater & Titus O'Neil

A recap from RAW is shown featuring Rey Mysterio defeating Robert Roode, United States Champion AJ Styles, Riccochet and Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura to earn a Universal Championship shot.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring The Fiend Bray Wyatt taking down Braun Strowman with a Mandible Claw.

Highlights are shown of the feud between Kevin Owens and Shane McMahon.

Cesaro and Zack Ryder (with Curt Hawkins) make their entrances.

Cesaro vs. Zack Ryder

They lock up. They exchange wrist-locks. Cesaro backs Ryder to the ropes. Cesaro and Ryder shake hands. Cesaro locks in a headlock, Ryder reverses it into a headlock of his own. Cesaro backs Ryder to the ropes. Cesaro goes for another handshake before kicking Ryder in the midsection. Cesaro strikes Ryder. Cesaro locks in a headlock, Ryder sends him to the ropes. Cesaro hits a shoulder block on Ryder. Later in the match, Ryder ascends the turnbuckles. Cesaro connects with an uppercut on Ryder as he comes off the top rope. Cesaro pins Ryder for a two count. Cesaro connects with a running uppercut to Ryder in the corner. Cesaro goes for the Neutralizer, Ryder reverses it into a pin attempt for a two count. Ryder goes for a backslide for another two count on Cesaro. Cesaro pushes Ryder towards the referee in the corner. Cesaro pokes the eye of Ryder, out of sight of the referee. Cesaro hits the Neutralizer on Ryder. Cesaro pins Ryder for the win.

Winner: Cesaro

A recap from SmackDown Live is shown to close the show featuring the setup of next week's Tag Team Match at Hell In A Cell between the teams of Daniel Bryan & Roman Reigns and Erick Rowan & Luke Harper.



