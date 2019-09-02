Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Monday Night RAW Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, MD.

Our live coverage starts at 8pm ET.

Here is what's in store for tonight:

* RAW opens with Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman signing their WWE Universal Title match contract for Clash of Champions

* A new Firefly Fun House episode from Bray Wyatt

* The first-ever Women's Championship Showcase with WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss going up against RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley

* Rey Mysterio returns to RAW two weeks after his son stopped him from retiring

* The King of the Ring tournament quarterfinals begin with Baron Corbin vs. Cedric Alexander and Ricochet vs. Samoa Joe