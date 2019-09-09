Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Monday Night RAW Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from Madison Square Garden in NYC.

- Tonight's Clash of Champions go-home edition of WWE RAW opens live from Madison Square Garden in New York City. The music hits as WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin comes out to to a big pop.

Michael Cole welcomes us to RAW as Mike Rome introduces Stone Cold. Cole is joined by Renee Young and Corey Graves Austin catches beers in the ring and starts celebrating early as the music and the beverages continue. The ring is set up for a contract signing.

Austin hypes his MSG return and gets his signature "What!?" treatment from fans. Austin talks about some of his MSG memories before hyping up the WWE Universal Title match contract signing for Clash of Champions. Austin gives it up for RAW Tag Team Champion Braun Strowman and out he comes to a pop. Strowman hits the ring and has a staredown with Austin. Fans chant "Austin!" as they stare each other down. Austin turns away and introduces RAW Tag Team & WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins, and out he comes to a pop.

Austin shakes their hands and says we have business to get to. Austin isn't sure why they keep having trouble signing this contract but he's here to make sure it happens. Rollins wants to say a few words first. He gets the crowd hyped up and is ready to burn it down. Rollins tells Austin that "this big goof" thinks they have it in for him. He goes on and it's downplayed. Rollins talks about how good he is and how he will be the champion after Clash, but he gets booed by some. Rollins signs. Strowman says he grew up watching Austin and has nothing but the most respect for him but let's be honest, Steve - a rattlesnake is still a snake. Strowman tells Rollins he's not going to turn his back on him, and loves being tag team champions, but he's going to also love being the WWE Universal Champion. Strowman borrows a quote from Austin and says he's going to open up a can of whoop-ass on Rollins, and he's going to get these hands. Strowman signs and the music interrupts as The OC comes to the stage. WWE United States Champion AJ Styles takes the mic as Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson stand next to him.

AJ mocks everyone in the ring and talks trash to the fans, telling them to shut up after he gets the "What!?" treatment. The OC gets closer to the ring. AJ tells Austin to stay out of this because it has nothing to do with him. The fans boo AJ more and he says this is why no one likes coming to NYC. The back & forth goes on as The OC stands at ringside now. Everyone chants "asshole!" at AJ. AJ says Austin has turned into a real asshole in his old age. The OC is in the ring now. AJ calls Austin an "old fart" and fans boo him some more. The two sides face off a AJ keeps running his mouth. Austin moves the table out of the way, which was separating the two ides. Austin says he doesn't know where AJ is coming from, but he knows where AJ's going. Strowman and Rollins attack The OC as Austin watches. Strowman goes out of the ring and runs over Gallows on the outside, and then Anderson on the ramp. AJ ducks a Stomp in the ring, then sends Rollins out of the ring to the floor. AJ runs his mouth as Austin sneaks up from behind. Fans cheer as Austin waits. AJ turns around to a big Stunner from Austin as fans go wild.

Austin drops down and gets in AJ's face as the trash talking flies. Austin calls for some of his Broken Skull IPA beers to be tossed in the ring, then hits the corners to pose as the music hits. AJ is laid out on his back in the middle of the ring as Austin makes his exit to the back.

Cedric Alexander vs. AJ Styles

Back from the break and we see AJ Styles recovering from the Stone Cold Stunner. Cedric Alexander makes his way out and we've got a match.

The bell rings and Cedric goes right to work on AJ. AJ goes to the floor for a breather but Cedric clotheslines him from behind. Cedric with more offense on the outside before bringing it back in. Cedric with shoulder thrusts in the corner. Cedric with more offense and a takedown for a 2 count. AJ looks to mount offense but Cedric lands a kick to the face, sending AJ to the floor. Cedric runs the ropes and leaps out, taking AJ down on the floor again.

AJ ends up going to work on Cedric's arm, dropping it over the rope. AJ with another shot to Cedric to keep him down. We go to commercial with AJ in control.

Back from the break and Cedric tries to mount offense but AJ shuts him down. They trade strikes now. AJ focuses on the arm. Cedric catches AJ with a big Michinoku Driver for a close 2 count and a pop. More back and forth now. AJ eats a big elbow. Cedric with a big kick to the head from the apron. Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows come over and interfere, pulling Cedric to the floor for the disqualification.

Winner by DQ: Cedric Alexander

- After the bell, Gallows and Anderson work Cedric over and toss him back into the ring. The triple team begins until the music hits and out come The Viking Raiders. Erik and Ivar take out Gallows and Anderson at ringside. They hit the ring and double team AJ now for another pop. Gallows and Anderson hit the ring but The Vikings take them out as well. They hit Viking Experiences and then celebrate with Cedric as their music hits. Cedric stands tall with Erik and Ivar to end the segment.

- Sasha Banks and Bayley are backstage. They say Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair should be mad for what happened last week, and they are officially back together now. They hype the match up some more as we cut to Flair and Becky getting ready in another area of the locker room.

- We cut to Bray Wyatt at the Firefly Fun House with his puppets. He will be back later for a new edition of the segment.