- Tonight's WWE RAW opens live from the Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee as Michael Cole welcomes us. He's joined by Corey Graves and Renee Young.

- We go right to the ring and out comes WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins to a pop.