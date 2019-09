Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Monday Night RAW Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the Chase Center in San Francisco, CA.

Our live coverage starts at 8pm ET.

Here is what's in store for tonight:

* Fatal 5 Way to determine who will challenge for the Universal Title on the season premiere of RAW next week

* New "Firefly Fun House" from Bray Wyatt

* Sasha Banks vs. Nikki Cross

* Chad Gable vs. Baron Corbin in a King of the Ring Final rematch