Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Monday Night RAW Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the Talking Sticks Resort Arena in Phoenix, AZ.

- Tonight's WWE RAW season premiere opens with a video package and new theme song.

- We're live from the Talking Sticks Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona as the fireworks and pyro go off. Vic Joseph welcomes us. He's joined by WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler and Dio Maddin. This is the new RAW announce team.

- We go right to the ring and out comes Rey Mysterio to a pop. The announcers go over tonight's loaded line-up for the season premiere. We see Rey's son Dominick sitting at ringside. Rey takes the mic.

Rey mentions how he will face WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins later tonight. He points to his son and says he owes his son, his son is the reason he's here tonight. Rey says the win is for Dominick tonight and he's going to bring home the title... the music interrupts and out comes Brock Lesnar with Paul Heyman. The pyro goes off on the stage before The Beast walks to the ring.

Fans boo as Lesnar and Heyman hit the ring. Heyman goes to his grand introduction but Rey snatches the mic back. Rey goes to speak something in Spanish but Lesnar grabs him and drops him in the middle of the ring with a big F5. The boos get louder. Lesnar scoops Rey for another big F5 as Dominick looks on. Lesnar exits the ring and stares Dominick down. Dominick sits back down in his seat. Lesnar grabs Rey's son and manhandles him over the barrier. Lesnar grabs Dominick again and rams his back into the ring post, then drops him on the floor. Heyman is shocked and tries to calm Lesnar. Lesnar launches Dominick into the ring as we see fans looking on shocked in the crowd. Lesnar manhandles Dominick again as Rey watches from the mat. Officials rush down from the back as Lesnar drops Rey with another F5.

Lesnar goes to leave but he comes back to deliver a big suplex to Rey and a big suplex to his son as Heyman screams at him to stop. Lesnar exits the ring again and Heyman continues pleading with him. Officials check on Rey and his son as they try to recover. Referees try to back Lesnar up the ramp but he's coming back to the ring. He unloads on one producer and stomps away on him. Lesnar kicks another out of the ring, perhaps Fit Finlay. Lesnar manhandles Rey again and kicks him out of the ring along with his son. Lesnar paces around the ring to a mixed reaction now, mostly boos. Fans chant "asshole!" at Lesnar now. He takes his shirt off and laughs at the crowd. Lesnar raises his arms in the air as the boos get louder.

We see Rey down on the outside, checking on his son, who is still laid out. Lesnar marches up the ramp and to the back. We go to commercial.

- Back from the break and we see what Brock Lesnar just did to Rey Mysterio and his son. Vic says it was borderline criminal and he thinks the police may have been called. We see how paramedics checked on Dominick during the break and took him away on a stretcher. Rey was at his side, repeatedly apologizing. Vic says Brock was sending a message to WWE Champion Kofi Kingston ahead of Friday's title match on the SmackDown FOX premiere.

Sasha Banks vs. Alexa Bliss

We go to the ring and out first comes Sasha Banks as Mike Rome does the introductions. WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Alexa Bliss is out next. Bliss gets some fireworks for her entrance.

Before the match can begin, the music interrupts and out comes RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch. The Man also gets some fireworks and smoke during her entrance. Lynch joins the announcers for commentary as Banks stares her down. The bell rings and they go at it to start. Bliss turns it around in the corner and works Banks over. Bliss charges but gets sent to the apron and then knocked off to the floor. Banks climbs the corner and talks trash to Becky. Becky stands on top of the announce team and yells back as fans pop. Lynch raises the title in the air as Banks continues taunting her from the ring. The screen splits into 3 boxes as we go to a quick break, a plug for Gears of War 5 with Batista

Back from the short break and Banks traps Bliss in the apron but Bliss blocks a shot. Banks drops her. Lynch is still standing up on the announce table. Banks brings Bliss back into the ring for a 2 count. Banks keeps control and we hear sirens. It sounds like someone may be interfering and people stand up in the crowd to look at the ramp. It's just the ambulance in the back. Bliss ends up turning it around and sending Banks face-first into the turnbuckles.

Bliss mounts offense with a series of clotheslines now. Bliss keeps control until Banks charges with a big knee to the jaw for a 2 count. Bliss counters and rocks Banks a few times. Banks blocks a shot and goes down but pleads for Bliss to take it easy. She calls for SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley and is just suckering Bliss in to get the pin to win.

Winner: Sasha Banks

- After the match, Lynch walks down the ramp as Banks stares her down. Lynch enters the ring and they start brawling. Lynch takes it to the mat and back up. Banks retreats and runs through the crowd as Lynch looks on from the ring. Becky takes the mic and talks trash, warning Banks that she won't leave the Cell on Sunday until she's done with her. Lynch goes on and says Banks made it personal, but she will make it painful at Hell In a Cell on Sunday. She says punishment will come around on Sunday. Lynch drops the mic and her music hits as fans pop.

- Still to come, Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan will be on MizTV. Lawler talks about Rey Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins being up in the air for tonight. Still to come, a new Firefly Fun House episode from Bray Wyatt.

RAW Tag Team Title Match: Heavy Machinery vs. Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler

We go to the ring and out first come RAW Tag Team Champions Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler. They head to the ring together as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and the announcers plug The Rock being on Friday's SmackDown FOX premiere. Charly Caruso is backstage with a look at last week's Firefly Fun House segment and how "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt attacked Braun Strowman during the Strowman vs. Seth Rollins main event. Caruso welcomes Rollins backstage. Rollins doesn't want to be rude but he has to interrupt. All he can think about is what Brock Lesnar did to Rey Mysterio and his son. Rollins says Lesnar crossed a line you're not supposed to cross. Rollins addresses Hell In a Cell and says he will survive, prevail and walk out as Universal Champion after the fight with The Fiend. But tonight, it's the season premiere and Rey is in no condition to compete. Rollins says Rey has a title shot waiting for him when he gets better, that's a promise. Rollins goes on and says he promised fans a title match for tonight, and this is the chance for someone to step up. Rollins doesn't care who he faces, he's going to burn it down. We go back to the ring and out comes Heavy Machinery's Otis and Tucker as Roode and Ziggler look on

Rome does formal ring introductions before the match. Ziggler and Tucker go at it to start, going back and forth. Tucker drops Ziggler with a pair of shoulders. Tucker goes on and connects with a big dropkick for a 2 count. Tucker lifts Ziggler in the air for a suplex and holds him. Otis tags in and takes the suplex over, keeping Ziggler high in the air. Otis finally drops Ziggler with the suplex for a close 2 count. Roode comes in but Otis ends up running them both over. Tucker tags back in and they both hit a suplex on the champions at the same time. Tucker and Otis with more offense as they clear the ring and stand tall for a pop. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and the champions take over. Roode mounts offense on Tucker and launches him into the barrier on the outside. Roode brings it back in for a 2 count on Tucker. Ziggler tags in and ends up hitting a neckbreaker on Tucker for a 2 count. Ziggler keeps Tucker grounded now as Otis tries to rally fans for a comeback. Ziggler takes Tucker back down and keeps him grounded with a submission. Roode comes back in and Tucker looks to turn it around but Roode catches him with a big Spinebuster for a 2 count.

Ziggler tags back in for some double teaming to keep Tucker down. Ziggler talks trash and slaps Tucker around, taunting him. Tucker blocks a dropkick and launches Ziggler into the corner face-first into the post. Otis waits for a tag. Otis and Roode tag in at the same time. Otis unloads and also splashes Ziggler in the corner. Otis with another big slam to Ziggler. Roode rocks Otis but he just takes the strikes and hulks up in his own way. Otis scoops Roode and tosses him over his head for a pop.

Otis goes for the Caterpillar but Ziggler runs in. Otis spins Ziggler around and slams him. Otis splashes Roode in the corner and he also goes down. Fans pop as Otis does the Caterpillar, dropping elbows on both opponents. Roode slides out of a move and Otis runs into boots. Roode comes off the top but Otis catches him. Tucker tags in for the big double team but Ziggler hits a Zig Zag on Tucker, then a superkick to Otis. Ziggler and Roode turn things around. Ziggler superkicks Tucker and Roode follows up with a Glorious DDT to Tucker for the pin to retain.

Winners: Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler

- After the match, Roode and Ziggler retreat to the ramp with their titles as the music hits.

- Still to come, AJ Styles defends against Cedric Alexander.

- We see Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan and Jimmy Hart walking backstage. Back to commercial.

- Back from the break and the announcers plug what's still to come this week - Total Divas season 9 premiere on Tuesday, WWE NXT on the USA Network this Wednesday, the SmackDown FOX premiere with The Rock and others on Friday, the WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view on Sunday.

- We go back to the ring and out comes The Miz for another must see edition of MizTV. Mi stops on the stage as pyro rains down above him.

Miz takes the mic and welcomes everyone to MizTV. He sends his thoughts to Rey Mysterio and his son, which gets some boos from fans. Miz mentions how his second daughter was recently born, and fans pop, and he adds that there's no telling what he would do if someone put their hands on his kids like Brock Lesnar did. Miz moves on and hypes up tonight's big edition of MizTV. Miz gives a big introduction for his first guest and out comes WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. The Nature Boy hits the ring and gives Miz some props. Miz hypes up his next guests and out comes WWE Hall of Famers Hulk Hogan and Jimmy Hart.

The Hulkster and The Mouth of the South get the crowd riled up some more. Miz jokes with Hart and refers to himself as the third Legend in the ring. Flair jokes that he had to hear Hogan's music for 30 years and he's tired of it. Hogan responds with a "Wooo!" back at Flair. Miz says we had to hear those for longer but we all loved it. Flair tells Miz to not change the subject. There seemed to be a little bit of awkward tension there, mainly from Flair's side. Miz has everyone take a seat. He asks Hogan what it's like to look across the ring and see The Nature Boy. Hogan talks about being back on RAW and back in Phoenix. Fans pop big time. Hogan puts Flair over and comments on being back in the ring with greatness, his friend Flair. Flair ends up standing back up and saying no one can touch him in the ring, especially Hogan. Flair says he has on equal in the squared circle, and that includes Hogan, tonight.

Hogan stands up and says it sounds like Flair just wants to take one more run at the pythons. Fans pop as Flair stands up and takes his jacket off. Flair asks Hogan if he wants one more shot. Flair bounces off the rope and Hogan does the "...you!" gimmick in response. Hogan tries to calm Flair down, saying they're definitely not spring chickens anymore. Fans chant "one more match!" now. Hogan says that doesn't mean that they can't add another page to their legacy. Flair says he's dreamed of getting a paycheck with as many zeros as Hogan. Miz announces a 5 vs. 5 match at WWE Crown Jewel on October 31 in Saudi Arabia, Team Hogan vs. Team Flair. Flair and Hogan will be the coaches. Hogan introduces his Team Captain and out comes WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins.

Rollins hits the ring and taunts Flair with Hogan by his side. Flair introduces his Team Captain and out comes Randy Orton. Orton says he needs Rollins' undivided attention so he needs Rollins to remove his head from Hogan's ass. Orton reveals that they will announce their partners over the next few weeks. Orton challenges Rollins to a Captain vs. Captain match, and Rollins accepts. They start clearing the ring of the MizTV set.

Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton

We see the crew removing the apron cover and everything else from MizTV, instead of going to a commercial. Before the match can begin, the music hits and out comes King Baron Corbin.

Orton takes advantage of the distraction and drops Rollins. Corbin hits the ring and nails Rollins with his scepter from behind. Corbin and Orton double team Rollins now. The music hits and out comes Rusev to make the save. Rusev unloads on Orton and Corbin as fans cheer him on. Rusev blocks the RKO and nails a big Machka Kick. Rusev with more big kicks to King Corbin now. Rollins sends Orton over the barrier into the crowd. Orton comes back over and stumbles around the ringside area. Fans chant for Rusev as he stands tall with Rollins in the ring. "Real American" starts back up as Rollins and Rusev join Hogan and Hart on the stage.

- We see footage of Dominick being put into the ambulance earlier after Brock Lesnar destroyed he and father Rey Mysterio.

- Still to come, Seth Rollins will still defend his title. Back to commercial.

- Back from the break and Charly Caruso stops Rusev in the back. She congratulates him for stepping up to be on Team Hogan at Crown Jewel. She then asks where Lana is. Rusev just stares off and doesn't say anything. Caruso says let's not focus on Lana, let's talk about Rusev. She asks what he hopes to accomplish. Rusev says he's not here to talk about his problems at home, but he is here to talk about Seth Rollins' problems at work. He goes on about how he was the only one to make the save for Rollins tonight when he got double teamed. Rusev knows Rollins owes him a debt, and he's here to collect. Rusev challenges Rollins to a WWE Universal Title match and then walks off.

- The announcers plug Wednesday's NXT episode and Friday's SmackDown FOX premiere.

- Vic leads us to a new video from Akam and Rezar, The Authors of Pain. They both go on about violence - living it, loving it, bringing it.

The Viking Raiders vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

We go back to the ring and out comes Erik and Ivar, The Viking Raiders. Back to commercial.