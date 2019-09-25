Matt Riddle defeated Killian Dain in a Street Fight on tonight's WWE NXT episode to become the new #1 contender to NXT Champion Adam Cole.

Riddle vs. Cole has been officially announced for next Wednesday's NXT episode on the USA Network.

As noted, next week's NXT episode will have "limited commercial interruption" during both hours on the USA Network. This episode will go head-to-head with the AEW Dynamite premiere on TNT.

Below is the current line-up for next Wednesday's NXT episode from Full Sail Live:

* NXT Champion Adam Cole defends against Matt Riddle

* NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler defends against Candice LeRae

* NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish defend against The Street Profits

Stay tuned for more on next Wednesday's big episode.