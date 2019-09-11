Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of WWE NXT beginning at 8 pm ET! Let others know about our coverage by giving this page a quick retweet or share on social media. Click the refresh button on your browser every few minutes to keep up with the live results. Let us know your thoughts on the show by sharing them below in the comments section.

Tonight features: NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler vs. Rhea Ripley (non-title match), Johnny Gargano addresses his NXT future, Pete Dunne vs. Angel Garza, and Cameron Grimes goes up against Raul Mendoza.

- Outside Full Sail a vehicle pulls up, and out strolls Rhea Ripley who will take on Shayna Baszler in a non-title match later tonight.

Damian Priest vs. Boa

Priest backs Boa right into the corner, backs up and goes for a punch, Boa ducks under it. Priest with a shoulder block that drops Boa, forearm to the face, kicks in the corner. Boa with a kick and then eats an enziguri and then a falcon arrow. Boa with a chop to the chest, lands a few kicks, running kick to the head. Priest with a discus lariat, cyclone kick, the reckoning hits, 1-2-3.

Winner: Damian Priest via Pinfall

- Vignette for NXT North American Champion vs. Roderick Strong, the two will meet on next week's NXT. We see clips of Strong burning Dream's couch, Dream lets Strong know if the Dream burns, they both will.

- Johnny Gargano heads down to the ring to address his future with NXT. Crowd with a very long "Johnny Wrestling!" chant. He goes to talk and the crowd gets louder again with the chant. Gargano finally talks and says he told everyone in the back he wouldn't be out here very long. He says he's heard all the rumors about what his future holds. Crowd with a "please don't go" chant. Gargano says the last thing he did in the ring was fall 20 feet to the mat and woke up with the crowd saying "Thank you, Johnny." He thanks the fans and says there would be no Gargano without the fans. Gargano says he loves everything about NXT. He says everyone in the back comes out to the ring and puts everything they have to make NXT the best wrestling show in the world.

He continues that he's been here for a very long time and has seen a lot of people come and go. When Gargano goes to say what he's going to do, out rolls Shane Thorne. He says he gets it, Gargano is a pillar of NXT, and says NXT will be just fine without Gargano. Thorne says with him in the spotlight it will be even better! He asks Gargano to take his bow and take a walk. Gargano goes to walk off, but then says he is NXT and he's not going anywhere, then proceeds to superkick Thorne. Gargano then uses his hands to say he's "NXT For Life."