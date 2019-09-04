Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of WWE NXT beginning at 8 pm ET! Let others know about our coverage by giving this page a quick retweet or share on social media. Click the refresh button on your browser every few minutes to keep up with the live results. Let us know your thoughts on the show by sharing them below in the comments section.

- Recap of Jordan Myles winning the NXT Breakout Tournament and challenging NXT Champion Adam Cole. The two will meet later tonight.

Breezango vs. Chase Parker and Matt Martel

Fandango and Martel get things going first, Martel gets in a shot, controls the wrist as Parker tags in. Parker tries for a sunset flip and Fandago fights it off into some hip swivels, leg drop, and in comes Breeze. Snap suplex by Breeze into a cover for a two-count. Breeze with a running elbow in the corner, kicks his feet up in the corner for a moment. Parker doesn't appreciate it, charges in and hits his head on the turnbuckle, he gets in a shot and tags in Martel.

Breeze with a dropkick into an armdrag, Breeze eats a knee, Parker heads in and locks in a top wristlock. Breeze hits an enziguri, crawls towards Fandango, but Parker holds on his foot as Martel drags both back to the corner. Breeze and Fandango get things going, Breeze drops his opponents back-first on his knees, Fandango with a slingshot elbow drop, cover, 1-2-3.

Winners: Breezango via Pinfall

- Earlier today, Cathy Kelley talks with Jordan Myles as he heads into the building with Keith Lee. Myles says he's a bit nervous, but when the bell rings he'll be good. Lee tells him he's only been here a few months and already has a title shot, he'll have plenty of confidence for the match..

- Outside, Io Shirai is attacking Candice LeRae with a kendo stick.

- Earlier today, Cameron Grimes is mad he didn't win the breakout tournament. He wanted to win at get catapulted to the very top, but now he's at the bottom. Grimes says he'll just work his way back and do what he needs to be the champion. Grimes puts on his black top hat and heads off.

NXT North American Champion Velveteen Dream vs. Kona Reeves (Non-Title Match)

Reeves looks for a side headlock, Dreams makes his way to the corner and Reeves backs off, but talks some trash. Both end up in the corner again, Dream with a shove and a taunt of his own. Reeves leaps over Dream a few time, eats a dropkick. Reeves recovers and is able to drop Dream, Reeves talks some more trash. Reeves with a punch to the face, Dream swings back, hits a double ax handle off the top rope.

Dream ends up on the apron, sunset flip, Reeves sits down on him, then holds the rope during the cover. Referee sees it and stops the count, Reeves barks at the ref. Dream with a couple big kicks, dream valley driver hits, cover, and that will do it.

Winner: The Velveteen Dream via Pinfall

- Post-match, Roderick Strong is on big screen and it looks like he's standing next to a fire. He asks Dream if he's ready for a one-on-one match. The camera pans back and the first is from Strong setting Dream's couch on fire! Dream isn't happy.

- Last week, NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler comes face-to-face with Rhea Ripley. Vignette for Ripley, showing clips from her time in NXT UK and the Mae Young Classic.

- Next week: Shayna Baszler vs. Rhea Ripley

Bianca Belair vs. Taynara Conti