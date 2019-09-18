- Remember to join us tonight at 8pm ET for live WWE NXT coverage on the USA Network and the WWE Network. Matches announced for tonight include Killian Dain vs. Matt Riddle in a Street Fight, Roderick Strong vs. NXT North American Champion The Velveteen Dream with the title on the line, plus a Fatal 4 Way to crown a new #1 contender with Candice LeRae vs. Io Shirai vs. Mia Yim vs. Bianca Belair. Above is a new promo for the episode. The WINC Podcast will also begin right after NXT finishes up.

- Ali, Apollo Crews and other WWE Superstars will be appearing on Fox's "25 Words or Less" game show this Friday, September 20.

- Tickets for the 2020 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view from Minute Maid Park in Houston go on sale today at 11am ET. You can use the pre-sale passcode TWEETME for access. Details on tickets are at the link below: