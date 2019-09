Thanks to Tara and Henry for the following WWE NXT live event results from Friday's show in Tampa, Florida:

* Matt Riddle defeated Kona Reeves

* MJ Jenkins and Xia Li defeated Aliyah and Vanessa Borne

* The Forgotten Sons defeated Boa, Bronson Reed and Babatunde

* Danny Burch defeated Cal Bloom

* Keith Lee defeated Shane Thorne

* Tyler Breeze defeated NXT Tag Team Champion Roderick Strong

* Arturo Ruas defeated Denzel DeJournette

* Tegan Nox defeated Taynara Conti

* Jordan Myles & Kushida defeated The Outliers and Raul Mendoza & Angel Garza in a Triple Threat