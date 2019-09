Thanks to Tara's Friend Henry for the following WWE NXT live event results from Thursday's show in St. Petersburg, Florida:

* Austin Theory defeated Tahuti Miles

* Deonna Purrazzo and Chelsea Green defeated Santana Garrett and Jessi Kamea

* Dexter Lumis defeated Daniel Vidot

* Arturo Ruas defeated Mohammed Abdelfattah

* Danny Burch defeated Fabian Aichner

* Kassius Ohno defeated Babatunde

* Io Shirai defeated Mia Yim

* Breezango and Rik Bugez defeated The Forgotten Sons