Thanks to Wrestling Inc. reader Forrest Mahaffey for sending in these results from last night's NXT live event in Des Moines, IA:

* Matt Riddle beat Ridge Holland

* Candice LaRae beat Taynara Conti

* Keith Lee beat Dominik Dijakovic

* Shane Thorne beat Bronson Reed

* NXT tag title match Kyle O'Reilly & Bobby Fish beat Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford. Very fun match, Montez Ford was really entertaining.

* Damien Priest beat Denzel Dejournette

* Rhea Ripley teamed with Bianca Belair and someone I didn't catch to defeat Shayna Baszler, Jessamyn Duke & Marina Shafir. It was probably match of the night.

* NXT North American title Roderick Strong retained over Pete Dunne

No one was advertised so they all were nice surprises, especially Riddle after the live match with Killian Dain on USA the night before and the "rematch" of Keith Lee and Dominik Dijakovic.