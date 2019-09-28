Thanks to Greg Coffman for the following WWE NXT live event results from Friday's show in Independence, Missouri:

* Keith Lee defeated Ridge Holland

* Damian Priest defeated Bronson Reed

* Shane Thorne defeated Denzel DeJournette

* NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler retained over Candice LeRae, LeRae won by DQ due to interference from Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke. Rhea Ripley and Reina Gonzalez ran down to make the save, setting up the next match

* Rhea Ripley, Candice LeRae and Reina Gonzalez defeated Shayna Baszler, Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir

* Matt Riddle defeated Dominik Dijakovic

* Bianca Belair defeated Taynara

* Pete Dunne and The Street Profits defeated The Undisputed Era (NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong, NXT Tag Team Champions Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly)